A Modem - A Smart Mouth - and the Truth!

News since Bart left us

Your thoughts

• Share your thoughts, memories, links, etc. in our Guest Book

• Comment on Bart's FaceBook Page

• Email Mrs. Bart

• Mail Mrs. Bart:

Mrs. Coppage

P.O. Box 470781

Tulsa, OK 74147



History of How BartCop Started

By Marc Perkel

It was about 18 years ago in 1996 when one day someone forwarded an email from an email publication that Terry was writing called "Rush Limbaugh Lying Nazi Whore - Issue #45.

Read more...

Message from Mrs. Bart



Thank you so much for allowing Bartcop to exist. I enjoyed your story about the history.

The Bob Dole story is really funny. It was good to be laughing at something Terry wrote.

I've been reading the posts. There is so much grief, gratitude and love out there for him and the page.

I'm really amazed by it. Not just me grieving.