Friday, March 7, 2014 Vol 3198 - Last Word From Bart
Last Word From Bart
News since Bart left usMarc Perkel Interviewed on Netroots Radio about Bart.
A lot of people are discussing Bart on his Facebook Page and on Bartcop Nation.
Marc Perkel has registered the domain name bartcult.com. Contemplating the idea of starting a cult.
I think Bart would have wanted a cult and I have some ideas.
If you're interested email info@bartcult.com.
We are working on something new.
Calling all Bart's pillars and people who are ready to do web site work and contributors, we're building some discussion lists. email info@bartcult.com.
Your thoughts
• Share your thoughts, memories, links, etc. in our Guest Book
• Comment on Bart's FaceBook Page
• Mail Mrs. Bart:
Mrs. Coppage
History of How BartCop Started
It was about 18 years ago in 1996 when one day someone forwarded an email from an email publication that Terry was writing called "Rush Limbaugh Lying Nazi Whore - Issue #45.
Message from Mrs. Bart
Message from Democratic Underground
Donations for Bart's medical expenses can be sent to:
Coppage Support Trust
Coppage Support Trust
You could PayPal something to bartcop@bartcop.com
or make a one-time Donatation
. OR you could send a "love" check to
bartcop.com
PO Box 54466
Tulsa, OK 74155
