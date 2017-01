A Modem - A Smart Mouth - and the Truth!

Marc Perkel Interviewed on Netroots Radio about Bart.A lot of people are discussing Bart on his Facebook Page and on Bartcop Nation Marc Perkel has registered the domain name bartcult.com . Contemplating the idea of starting a cult.I think Bart would have wanted a cult and I have some ideas If you're interested email info@bartcult.com We are working on something new. Sign up on the BartNews Email List for information about possible new sites.Calling all Bart's pillars and people who are ready to do web site work and contributors, we're building some discussion lists. email info@bartcult.com

Share your thoughts, memories, links, etc. in our Guest Book

Comment on Bart's FaceBook Page

Email Mrs. Bart

Mail Mrs. Bart:

Mrs. Coppage

P.O. Box 470781

Tulsa, OK 74147



History of How BartCop Started

By Marc Perkel

It was about 18 years ago in 1996 when one day someone forwarded an email from an email publication that Terry was writing called "Rush Limbaugh Lying Nazi Whore - Issue #45.

Message from Mrs. Bart



Thank you so much for allowing Bartcop to exist. I enjoyed your story about the history.

The Bob Dole story is really funny. It was good to be laughing at something Terry wrote.

I've been reading the posts. There is so much grief, gratitude and love out there for him and the page.

I'm really amazed by it. Not just me grieving.