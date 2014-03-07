Bartcop Radio links are at
the bottom of
the page!
 



Current Issue
Back Issues
BartBlog
 Subscribe to BartBlog Feed
How to Read BartCop.com
Members ( need password)
Subscribe to BartCop!
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Link to Us
Why Donate?
BartCop:
Entertainment
The Forum  - bartcopforum@yahoo.com
Live CHAT
The Reader
Stickers
Poster Downloads
Shirts & Shots
BartCop Hotties
More Links
BFEE Scorecard
Perkel's Blog
Power of Nightmares
Clinton Fox Interview
Part 1, Part 2
Money Talks
Cost of Bush's greed
White Rose Society
Project 60
Chinaco Anejo
EVEN MORE LINKS

 
Web BartCop.com









Search Now:
 
In Association with Amazon.com

Link Roll
Altercation
American Politics Journal
Atrios
Barry Crimmins
Betty Bowers
Buzzflash 
Consortium News 
Daily Howler
Daily Kos
Democatic Underground 
Disinfotainment Today 
Evil GOP Bastards
Faux News Channel 
Greg Palast
The Hollywood Liberal 
Internet Weekly
Jesus General
Joe Conason 
Josh Marshall
Liberal Oasis
Make Them Accountable 
Mark Morford 
Mike Malloy 
Political Humor - About.com
Political Wire
Randi Rhodes
Rude Pundit 
Smirking Chimp
Take Back the Media 
Whitehouse.org
More Links

 





Locations of visitors to this page

Politics * Humor * Chinaco Anejo * Trip Reports * World Series of Poker * Concert Reviews * Mountain Lakes * Bartcop Radio * BC-Hotties * 


WELCOME TO BARTCOP.COM A modem, a smart mouth and the truthNews and Commentary NOT Approved by Karl Rove, bcause vicious extremists can NOT be appeased.
Friday, March 7, 2014    Vol 3198 - Last Word From Bart






And as we wind on down the road...

Arrow Last Word From Bart
Arrow Your thoughts
Arrow Bartcop Radio is now open and FREE
Arrow History of How BartCop Started





A Modem - A Smart Mouth - and the Truth!

Last Word From Bart

A shot for Bart

Bart Theme Song - One Last Time!

News since Bart left us

Marc Perkel Interviewed on Netroots Radio about Bart.

A lot of people are discussing Bart on his Facebook Page and on Bartcop Nation.

Marc Perkel has registered the domain name bartcult.com. Contemplating the idea of starting a cult.
I think Bart would have wanted a cult and I have some ideas.
If you're interested email info@bartcult.com.

We are working on something new. Sign up on the BartNews Email List for information about possible new sites.

Calling all Bart's pillars and people who are ready to do web site work and contributors, we're building some discussion lists. email info@bartcult.com.

Your thoughts

• Share your thoughts, memories, links, etc. in our Guest Book

• Comment on Bart's FaceBook Page

Email Mrs. Bart

• Mail Mrs. Bart:

Mrs. Coppage
P.O. Box 470781
Tulsa, OK 74147


History of How BartCop Started
By Marc Perkel

It was about 18 years ago in 1996 when one day someone forwarded an email from an email publication that Terry was writing called "Rush Limbaugh Lying Nazi Whore - Issue #45.

Read more...

Message from Mrs. Bart

Thank you so much for allowing Bartcop to exist. I enjoyed your story about the history.
The Bob Dole story is really funny. It was good to be laughing at something Terry wrote.
I've been reading the posts. There is so much grief, gratitude and love out there for him and the page.
I'm really amazed by it. Not just me grieving.

Message from Democratic Underground

I pulled this comment by "Skinner" who I think founded DU, in the Bartcop thread he writes:

Back in the days when there was no "liberal blogosphere" or "netroots"; there were only "anti-Bush websites".
Before DU there was Buzzflash, Smirking Chimp, and BartCop.
That was pretty much the entire liberal presence on the internet.
Bart gave DU a prominent link on his homepage, and sent us lots of traffic.
I think it is arguable that he did more for DU than anyone else on the Internet.

Thank you, Bart. RIP.






Please donate to help with Bartcop's medical bills.

Donations for Bart's medical expenses can be sent to:

Coppage Support Trust
P.O. Box 470781
Tulsa, OK 74147


If you'd like to donate, but are short on cash,
    Shopping at Amazon.com really helps.


You could PayPal something to bartcop@bartcop.com

or make a one-time Donatation
. OR you could send a "love" check to
bartcop.com
PO Box 54466
Tulsa, OK  74155



Shop Online
Amazon.com sells everything
 
If you would, find your purchase
then come back here and use this link
and they'll throw the Treehouse some pennies...

Extra thanks to those of you who
use the Bartcop.com Amazon Portal.

Thanks for using this link

Buy online
Free Shipping

Look for 'bartcop' in the link when you place the order.


Add the Amazon link
to your Favorites Bar

ar

Search Now:
 
In Association with Amazon.com


Read the  Previous Issue  of bartcop.com

 It had everything.

 Copyright © 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000,
 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007,
 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, bartcop.com



Bartcop radio

Bartcop Radio is now FREE!
Please make a donation to Mrs. Bart if you can afford it.
Click to get to the Archived Radio Shows

 bartcop.com and BartCop are trademarks of attempts at humor


 

Privacy Policy
. .